Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Real Matters has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

