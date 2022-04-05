Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Aeterna Zentaris Inc alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 294.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEZS. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Natixis increased its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.