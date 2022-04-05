Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/3/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Aeterna Zentaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.60.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 294.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
