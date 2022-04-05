Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($98.10) to GBX 7,460 ($97.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($115.41) to GBX 9,100 ($119.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,520 ($98.62).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,940 ($77.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £42.46 billion and a PE ratio of -1,320.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,922.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,009.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.39).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.