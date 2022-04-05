Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Recruiter.com Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Recruiter.com Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ RCRT opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58. Recruiter.com Group has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

