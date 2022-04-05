Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $7.80

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $7.61. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 1,456 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 836,858 shares of company stock worth $6,831,044.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,781 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $8,675,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,483,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.