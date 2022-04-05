Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.40. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.