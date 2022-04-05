ReddCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,489.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.07 million and $21,489.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,561.40 or 0.99857714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00065534 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00284212 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00348179 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00139399 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00059238 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001168 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

