Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $146.51 on Monday. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $125.42 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.02). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

