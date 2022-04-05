Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $710.30

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $710.30 and last traded at $708.12, with a volume of 5578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $698.41.
REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.
The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22.
In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $20,816,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $454,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.