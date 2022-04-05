Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $710.30

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $710.30 and last traded at $708.12, with a volume of 5578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $698.41.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $20,816,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $454,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.