Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.73. 916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 339,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 174,994 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 726,313 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

