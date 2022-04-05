Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.30 Per Share

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 522.80 ($6.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 444.20 ($5.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 662 ($8.68). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 503.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 556.66.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RTO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.26) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.80) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 638.33 ($8.37).
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
