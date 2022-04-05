REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $97.83

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.83, but opened at $100.12. REX American Resources shares last traded at $99.31, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $573.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.62.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

