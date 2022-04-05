RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Up 6.8%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $354.78 and last traded at $353.21. Approximately 35,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,102,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.85.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.
In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock worth $409,529,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
