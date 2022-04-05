RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Up 6.8%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $354.78 and last traded at $353.21. Approximately 35,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,102,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock worth $409,529,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

