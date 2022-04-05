RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 182,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.