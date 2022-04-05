RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 182,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $16.36.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
