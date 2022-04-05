RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE RMI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 71,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.