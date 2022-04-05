Robert Berthold Espey Sells 6,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$37.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.89. Parkland Co. has a 12 month low of C$31.18 and a 12 month high of C$41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 billion. Analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 3.3099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.18.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

