Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $114,599,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 638,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,037,000 after acquiring an additional 102,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 636,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,123,000 after acquiring an additional 136,703 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHI opened at $116.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.72.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

