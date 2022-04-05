Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$18.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TORXF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. 76,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,615. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

