Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price objective on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.28) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.02) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,948.33 ($51.78).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,520 ($46.16) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,620.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,811.17. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.55). The firm has a market cap of £90.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.28) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,146.62). Also, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,403.28). Insiders have bought 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029 over the last quarter.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

