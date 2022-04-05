Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up to $83.42

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.42, but opened at $85.71. Royal Caribbean Group shares last traded at $83.74, with a volume of 100,879 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after acquiring an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after acquiring an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after acquiring an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $140,577,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

