Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.79. Rubicon Minerals shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 363,390 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95.
Rubicon Minerals Company Profile (TSE:RMX)
Read More
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.