Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 70,074 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Information Services Group worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of III. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,055,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 251,188 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 206,017 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 488,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 202,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:III opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $336.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on III. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

