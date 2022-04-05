Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,719 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

