Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of Five Star Bancorp worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 26.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter worth $311,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $507.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 47.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

