Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,692 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 116.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 10.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $332.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Radiant Logistics (Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.