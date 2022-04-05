Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 105,586 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 505.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 32.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $495.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

