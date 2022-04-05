Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,098 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,890,000 after buying an additional 110,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,107,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,303,000 after buying an additional 237,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDM opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,696.00 and a beta of 0.96. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

