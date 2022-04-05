Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 162,447 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 133.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,447 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in N-able were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,344,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth $187,000.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

