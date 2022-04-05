Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 770 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.81. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,133 shares of company stock worth $2,074,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

