Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About CONSOL Energy (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

