Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,692 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,539,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 229,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 728,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 77,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.77 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

