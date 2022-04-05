Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,216 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dorman Products by 176.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

