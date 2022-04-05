Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 299.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 90.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 951,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

