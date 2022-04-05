RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT Raised to €45.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €52.00 ($57.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($70.33) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. 18,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.51.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

