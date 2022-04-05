Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE R opened at $72.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.80. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.