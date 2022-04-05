Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,314 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 160,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,274,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 505,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,013. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

