SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SABS. Northland Securities raised their target price on SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAB Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SABS stock opened at 3.26 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of 1.72 and a fifty-two week high of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

