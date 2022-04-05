Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIA. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $340.31.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $235.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.11. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

