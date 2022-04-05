Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $8.68

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.03. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 2,845 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

