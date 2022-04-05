Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives C$10.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.75. 124,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,764. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total transaction of C$211,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 557,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,856.60. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at C$272,948.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,884.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

