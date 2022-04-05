Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 79,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,622,868 shares.The stock last traded at $8.84 and had previously closed at $8.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

