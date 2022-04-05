Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

