Saria Tseng Sells 4,420 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04.

Shares of MPWR traded down $35.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,374. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.15.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $247,393,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $192,869,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $164,038,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

