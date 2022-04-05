SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Critical Survey

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SBA Communications and United Development Funding IV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 1 10 1 3.00 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

SBA Communications presently has a consensus price target of $383.23, suggesting a potential upside of 7.93%. Given SBA Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 10.29% -4.72% 2.43% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SBA Communications pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SBA Communications and United Development Funding IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.31 billion 16.85 $237.62 million $2.13 166.70 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

SBA Communications beats United Development Funding IV on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

