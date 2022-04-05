Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $43.26 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,417,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,419,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 311,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

