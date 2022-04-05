Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.46. Science 37 shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 2,256 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

