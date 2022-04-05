Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,798 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Scientific Games worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan acquired 6,500 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

