Sfmg LLC Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,048 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

