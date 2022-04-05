Sfmg LLC Invests $240,000 in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 206.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth about $978,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 101.22%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 175.08%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

