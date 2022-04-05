Sfmg LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 114,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,147,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 29,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $283.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $244.16 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

